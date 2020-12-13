Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,670 shares of company stock worth $4,654,484. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

