Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,156,000 after buying an additional 735,000 shares during the last quarter. RR Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,390,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.