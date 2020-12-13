Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Citizens stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Citizens by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

