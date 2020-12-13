China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Stock Position Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 159,580 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHL opened at $28.29 on Friday. China Mobile Limited has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

