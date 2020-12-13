Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) versus Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Financial Review

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Chegg has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.9% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $410.93 million 25.69 -$9.60 million $0.41 199.88 Boxlight $33.03 million 2.62 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -1.93

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 2 3 11 1 2.65 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chegg currently has a consensus price target of $83.24, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 213.73%. Given Boxlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Chegg.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -4.26% 13.35% 4.09% Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

Summary

Chegg beats Boxlight on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; Chegg Math solver, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses in the areas of software engineering, data science, data analytics, product design, and product management directly to students. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Prep and internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

