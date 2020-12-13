Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OIGLF stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.