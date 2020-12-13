ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of ChampionX worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.