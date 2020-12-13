Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 101.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth $8,598,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 125.0% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

