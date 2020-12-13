CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

