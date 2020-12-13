CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of CBRE Group worth $33,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after buying an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,258,000 after buying an additional 221,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,141,000 after buying an additional 385,597 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $573,082. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

