Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 174.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,179,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $179.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $183.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day moving average of $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

