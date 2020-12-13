Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

