Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Downgraded to Underperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.81. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter worth $2,519,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 50.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 181.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

