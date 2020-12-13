Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) & Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Financial Review

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 1.92% 18.43% 3.20% Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A

1.6% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cardtronics and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 1 2 4 0 2.43 Advantage Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cardtronics currently has a consensus target price of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Advantage Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Cardtronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardtronics and Advantage Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.19 $48.27 million $2.16 16.71 Advantage Solutions N/A N/A $2.47 million N/A N/A

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Solutions.

Summary

Cardtronics beats Advantage Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, digital banks, financial technology companies, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of April 1, 2020, it provided services to approximately 285,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc. was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

