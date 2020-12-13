Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,312 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,008,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $63.84 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

