Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,196 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $69.91 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

