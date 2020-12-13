Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,308 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 406,776 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,002 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,656,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.