Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

