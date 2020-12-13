Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

MET stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

