Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 500 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equifax were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,346,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.35. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $190.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.