Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.41.

NYSE:GMED opened at $60.16 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

