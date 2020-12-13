Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.46 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $148.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $163.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,159 shares of company stock valued at $42,912,522. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.