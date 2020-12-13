Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.42 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BP PLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 88,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 62,808 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $151.33 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

