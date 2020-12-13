Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,057 shares of company stock worth $43,850,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.14.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.