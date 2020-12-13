Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO opened at $138.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

