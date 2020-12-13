Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 70.5% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,326,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.39. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

