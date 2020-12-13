Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 935 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,419 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:AZN opened at $54.27 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

