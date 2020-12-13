Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,620.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $55.95 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

