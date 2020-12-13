Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO opened at $152.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $170.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,689 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

