Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

