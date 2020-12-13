Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 97 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $120.32 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.76.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

