Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,653 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

