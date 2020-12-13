Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 51 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $511.91 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $522.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.71. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

