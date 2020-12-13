Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 219 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Primerica by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

NYSE PRI opened at $134.42 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.