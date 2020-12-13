Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 216 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $74,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 229,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,631,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,549,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $966,366.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 649,822 shares of company stock worth $33,711,907. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

