Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 191 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Shares of AJG opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.95. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $121.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,993 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.