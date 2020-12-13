Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,639 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,634,000 after purchasing an additional 199,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after acquiring an additional 207,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

