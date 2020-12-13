Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 135 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

