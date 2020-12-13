Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 105 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.56.

JKHY stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

