Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

