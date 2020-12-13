Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 418.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 581.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.74 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

