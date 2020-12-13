Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.43 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.