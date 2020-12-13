Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $156.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

