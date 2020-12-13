Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in uniQure by 4,709.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 783,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in uniQure by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 444,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 194,157 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $47.80 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,872. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

