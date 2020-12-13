Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $164.65 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.86, a P/E/G ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average is $137.46.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $497,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,487,077.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,540 shares of company stock worth $7,933,741. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.