Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $284,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

