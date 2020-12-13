Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 336.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after buying an additional 373,892 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 107,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,746 shares of company stock worth $14,542,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $87.74.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

