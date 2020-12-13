Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $135,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,525,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 122.2% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,390,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 160,324 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

