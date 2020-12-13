Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

