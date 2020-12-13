Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 255,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 48,828 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 754,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 130,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

KEY stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

